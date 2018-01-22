Kentucky State Police at Post 1 say preliminary autopsy findings of those killed in a boat explosion last week have been released.

52 year old Timothy Wright, of Calvert City, along with 56 year old Jerome Smith and 41 year old Quentin Stewart, of Louisiana, were killed Friday, from a tug boat explosion on the Tennessee River in Marshall County.

Reports from the Medical Examiners Office in Louisville said the cause of death for each victim was a result of injuries received during the explosion.

Six people were also injured during the incident, with two of those airlifted to the Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville with serious injuries.

Investigators with OSHA have been assigned to investigate the cause of the accident.