A preliminary hearing will take place this morning for two men charged in a home invasion robbery.

21 year old Marcus Lynn Taylor and 26 year old Christopher Mitchell, of Union City, will appear in front of General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith on charges that include theft under $1,000, along with aggravated robbery, assault and kidnapping.

The two men were issued the charges following the break-in and robbery at a residence on North Dobbins Street, on February 17th.

Those in the home told police the men wore masks, and were armed, with some of the victims struck with the guns.