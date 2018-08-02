There’s a lot of hype surrounding Region 7-1A in football this season, with all eyes on Lake County and Dresden.

The season ended for Dresden last year in the second round of the state playoffs, after winning the region. Lake County finished their season second in the region, but advanced past Dresden to the semifinals.

Both teams have big time players returning for this season, including RB Dezmon Johnson, LB Jordan Runions, and DL Jakyrean Higgins for Lake County; as well as players like athletes Drake Yates, Tyrone Jones, and QB Zack Crawford for the Lions.

The Sun’s predicted order of finish for the region this season has Lake County in first place, Dresden in 2nd, and Greenfield in 3rd; rounded out with South Fulton, West Carroll, Gleason, and Humboldt.

The football season open up two weeks from today (Friday) with Lake County traveling to Halls, and Dresden opening their season at UTM against the in-county rival Chargers of Westview.

