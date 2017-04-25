Thanks to the Reelfoot Lake American Legion Post 174 for their certificate of appreciation, which was presented to 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK on Tuesday…..the certificate was received by News Director Charles Choate from Post Commander David Cobb…the Post, and their community work, was recently spotlighted on our :30 Minute community affairs program…and from all of the staff and management at Thunderbolt Broadcasting, we say our “thank you” to all members of the military, who have served our nation and our communities with honor….

1 0 0 0 0 0 Share with your friends!