President-elect Donald Trump will officially become President Friday morning at 11 when he is sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts at the Capitol in Washington.

After President Trump’s inauguration speech, the Inaugural Parade will begin at the Capitol and will follow from the White House down to Pennsylvania Avenue, where talk show host Jim Bohannon, who’s on WCMT weeknights from 9-12, will emcee a portion of the parade.

Meanwhile, there are three inaugural balls tomorrow night and two will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, while the Armed Services Ball will take place at the National Building Museum.

Several political and community leaders in the Ken Tenn area are attending the Presidential Inauguration including State Representative Andy Holt and U.S. Congressman David Kustoff.