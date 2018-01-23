A tragic school shooting occurred Tuesday morning at Marshall County High School, with two teenage students killed, multiple students injured and one arrested for the crime.

The incident occurred just as school started this morning in Benton, with shots fired and students fleeing through doors and on the campus.

A press conference was held Tuesday afternoon at the Marshall County School Board Office, with Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin delivering the news of the days events.

The Governor then spoke about the person responisble for the death and injuries.

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders then spoke of the details surrounding the shooting.

The investigation of the school and charged shooter is being conducted by the State Police Critical Incident Response Team and FBI, along with assistance by officers with Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.