It is Democratic Primary Day in the state of Kentucky.

Across the state line in Fulton County, several contested races are on the ballot for voters.

In the race for Sheriff, incumbent Robby Woods will be challenged by David Thomas, Johnny Smith, and Mickey Riley.

For County Court Clerk, Naomi Jones and Brandon Uzzle are on the ballot to succeed retiring clerk Betty Abernathy.

In the race for Fulton County Jailer, current jailer Steven Williams is being opposed by Christopher Garrigus and Kelly Laster.

For County Magistrate in District 1, incumbent Billy “Bubba” Nelms Jr. is challenged by Jim Paitsel and Gary Fulcher.

In District 2, incumbent George Jones is being opposed by Christopher Wade Adams, J.L. Atwill, Barry Joe Jackson and Mike Cash.

In District 3, incumbent James Black is being challenged by Hugh Caldwell.

And in District 4, Doug Goodman, James Adams, James Bridges, Jacob Goodman and Shaun Parks are seeking to fill the seat of retiring Magistrate Henry Callison.

And in the race for District 4 Constable, incumbent Mark Mayo is being opposed by Christopher Edmaiston.

Polls in Fulton County will be open from 6:00 until 6:00.