Fulton City school principal R.B. Mays says a press release issued Tuesday concerning high school football coach Mike Thomas is true in statement.

The release indicated Thomas had asked to step down as the head coach, while remaining a part of the coaching staff with other duties.

Mays responded late Wednesday night, after Coach Thomas told Thunderbolt News that he in fact did not request to leave the team.

In an issued statement, Mays said he witnessed a change in Thomas the second half of the past season, and a frustration with some of the organizational requirements of being head coach.

Mays said weeks ago he received an agreement from Thomas about coaching middle school football, and finding another head high school coach, as long as his pay would remain the same.

Mays went on to say that it was not until the press release was issued, that Thomas said he did not want to coach middle school football.