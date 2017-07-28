A man charged with fatally shooting Memphis Police Officer Sean Bolton was sentenced Friday for being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition and armed carjacking.

31 year old Tremaine Wilbourn also has pending state charges for capital murder.

On August 1st of 2015, Wilbourn was in the passenger seat of a vehicle parked on a street in East Memphis, when Officer Bolton approached the vehicle.

When attempting to detain Wilbourn, reports said officer Bolton was shot several times with a 9-milimeter pistol.

After the shooting, Wilbourn used a firearm to carjack a man of a 2002 Honda Accord.

Wilbourn was handed down a 25 year imprisonment and 3 years supervised release, and also received an additional 30 months of incarceration for violating his supervised release, which is to run consecutive to his 25-year sentence.