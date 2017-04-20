The State of Kentucky will begin releasing prisoners this week due to overcrowding at prisons and county jails.

The Department of Corrections has announced the implementation of an emergency regulation, to expedite the release of certain offenders who have already been approved for parole.

Plans call for 570 inmates to be released early, with most already scheduled for release within 60 days.

Corrections officials say the move is designed to free up beds, so offenders can be transferred out of the most crowded jails, which has raised safety concerns.

Reports said since January of 2016, the state inmate population has grown almost seven-percent, which has slowed the transfer of inmates from county jails to state prisons.