Construction barrels came down Tuesday on two major interchange projects, immediately adding an extra 31 miles of Interstate 69 in Kentucky.

I-69 replaces the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway from the I-24 Exit 25 Interchange at Calvert City, extending southward through Mayfield to about the 20 mile marker.

The I-69 designation is expected to become official following a Federal Highway Administration inspection of the interchange projects later this month.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Chief Engineer Mike McGregor says design work has begun for upgrades to the KY 339 Exit 14 Wingo Interchange and additional upgrades that will allow the Cabinet to extend I-69 southward toward the Kentucky-Tennessee state line in the future.

I-69 signs are now visible along the section of the Purchase Parkway connecting the two projects.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...