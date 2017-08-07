Residents in the Ken-Tenn area will get a great view of the upcoming solar eclipse that is scheduled to take place on Monday, August 21st.

For approximately two-to-three minutes, daylight will be replaced by almost darkness as the moon comes between the Earth and Sun.

This will mark the first time since 1979 that a total solar eclipse will be seen in the lower 48 states of the United States.

But with the solar eclipse, comes danger for those who do not view it correctly.

Union City ophthalmologist Dr. Robert Jordan spoke with Thunderbolt News about the possible permanent damage that could occur, by viewing the eclipse with unprotected eyes.

Dr. Jordan said it very important for everyone to use the official eclipse glasses, which will provide the needed protection.

Current schedules show that most residents in West Tennessee will see approximately 95-percent of totality from the eclipse.

The partial eclipse is scheduled to start at 11:59 and end at 2:54, while the total eclipse is scheduled to occur from 1:27 to 1:29.