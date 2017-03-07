A Property Maintenance Code was amended, and then approved on a 5-1 vote by the Dresden City Board at a meeting last night in City Hall.

Alderman Joyce Hurt was the only dissenting vote on the ordinance, which didn’t initially allow certain furniture pieces including couches, washers, and other items to remain on a porch.

The municipal ordinance called for stricter rulings on furniture being left out in yards in the city of Dresden.

Alderman Gwin Anderson called for amending the Property Maintenance Code so that furniture left on the porch wouldn’t play a role in this ordinance.

The Dresden City Board voted to change the wording of the code on a 4-2 vote, as Sandra Klutss and Joyce Hurt were against the new amendment. Afterwards the amended code was passed by the board.

In other news, a state-mandated racial profiling policy was unanimously approved by the Dresden City Board.

City Attorney Beau Pemberton is still working on adjusting the Animal Control Ordinance, which has been on the agenda at the past couple of city board meetings.

The next Dresden City Board meeting is April 3rd.