A project by the City of Union City, to place properties back into the hands of individuals, has resulted in several sales.

City Manager Kathy Dillon said approximately 20 pieces of property were offered for purchase by sealed bids, with five of those now sold.

During Tuesday’s Council meeting, board members approved the sale of the vacant lots, with $11,015 raised by the purchases.

The accepted property bids included $6,015 by Carl and Darlene Minor for 815 East Mercer Street, and $3,000 from Brian Cannon for 1108 Cheatam Street.

Also approved by the Council was a $1,000 bid by Harry Hayes for 1310 East Mercer Street, $700 from Donny Johnson for 613 Glendale Street and a $500 bid by Ernest Daniels for property at 720 Melrose Street.

Council members did deny a $500 bid for the lots of 703-to-705 Greenwood Street.