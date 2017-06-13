As temperatures begin to heat up, Kentucky State Police are reminding motorists of the dangers of leaving a child in a hot car.

Reports said 11 heat related deaths in vehicles have already been reported in 2017, while 39 children died across the country of heat strokes in 2016.

Kentucky State Police officials say studies have shown that the interior of a vehicle can reach 125 degrees in just a matter of minutes during the summer months.

In the year 2000, Kentucky passed “Bryan’s Law” which makes a person liable for second degree manslaughter, or first degree wanton endangerment, for leaving a child under the age of eight years old inside of a vehicle that could pose death.

State Troopers ask all citizens to immediately contact 911, if they see young children left alone in a vehicle during the hot months of summer.