A rally is being held Monday in Martin to protest the Republican plan of healthcare for the nation.

A group called “The Progressive Dems of District 8” have announced plans to be in front of Congressman David Kustoff’s office on South Lindell Street starting at 4:00.

The rally in in conjunction with similar rallies being held in Jackson and Memphis.

David Barber, of Martin, is organizing the local protest and spoke with Thunderbolt News about the reasoning behind the rally.

While Barber acknowledged negative parts of the current Affordable Care Act, he said Republicans seem destined to change parts of the plan he deems positive for the country.

Barber was asked about the plans for today’s rally and his expected participation.

When asked if he had sought to speak personally to Congressman Kustoff about the insurance reform plan, Barber said “no” saying he felt the best way to reach out to his representative was if he had a lot of people around him.