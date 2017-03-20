A small group of concerned citizens protested against the GOP Healthcare Bill outside the Martin office of 8th District Congressman David Kustoff at the REED Center Monday.

About 15 protesters picketed and shouted slogans in their opposition to the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, which Congressman Kustoff is supporting.

This protest took place simultaneously with two others in Jackson and Memphis, also held outside of the newly elected Congressman’s offices.

Spokesperson Dr. David Barber says organizing the protest only took a few days as March For Action-NWTN and Progressive Dems, two grassroots political groups, came together to sponsor this event.

Former State Representative Candidate Joyce Washington says the GOP Healthcare Bill doesn’t serve the majority of people.

Mrs.Washington says she wants Congressman Kustoff to think of the people in the District, not party lines, when voting on the bill.

Congress is expected to vote on the GOP Healthcare Bill Thursday.