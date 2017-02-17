A former Martin policeman has been acquitted of all charges of theft from a benefit fund account set up to provide help for a Martin child’s family with medical and other expenses last year.

Thirty five-year-old Guy Pryor was found not guilty of stealing $19,000 from the “Day for Anna Kate” fundraising account, which raised money for cancer victim Anna Kate Wenz. Anna Kate succumbed to cancer in March of last year.

Pryor was acquitted in a jury trial held in Weakley County Circuit Courty in Dresden before Judge Jeff Parham.

Court records showed Guy Pryor’s name and social security number were recorded into a credit union account since he started the fundraising account.

During a phone call former Martin Policeman John Miller testified Pryor admitted to taking the funds to pay for his home .

A couple of days after this incident, Pryor stated during the trial the fund money was in a safe at his home, and that he returned the $19,000 to the account.

Pryor said Martin Police Lieutenant Mike Wenz who is the father of the Anna Kate, had a key to the safe where the funds were located and a key to his home as well.

Lieutenant Wenz testified, he said he had no key to the safe and had only used a home key when Guy Pryor was on vacation.

Pryor said he didn’t want to bother the Wenz family during their time of struggle with financial matters, which is why he kept the money in a safe. All funds from the account were accounted for. Jackson attorney Mark Donoho represented Pryor while assistant D-A Jim Cannon prosecuted the case for the state.