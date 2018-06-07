The Weakley County Public Safety Committee Thursday recommended Weakley County Ambulance Service continue providing ambulance service to the county.

Commissioner Earl Wright made the recommendation for Weakley County Ambulance Service, while Commissioner David Hawks made a recommendation for West Tennessee Healthcare, which just finalized the purchase of Volunteer Hospital in Martin.

Weakley County Ambulance Service was recommended with a 4-1 vote.

Commissioners James Bynum, Scott Fortner, Larry Hudson, and Wright voted for the current service, with Commissioner Hawks supporting West Tennessee Healthcare.

Commissioner James Roy Pope was absent.

A formal resolution will now go to Public Safety to discuss Monday, then to the Finance, Ways, and Means Committee Tuesday.

If approved, the resolution will be presented to the full Weakley County Commission on June 28.