The Weakley County Public Safety Committee meets Thursday morning to make a recommendation for a ambulance provider for Weakley County.

The committee received four bids for the contract to review; West Tennessee Healthcare, Baptist Health System, MedicOne, and the current provider, Weakley County Ambulance Service.

West Tennessee Healthcare and Priority/Baptist Health System both submitted bids with zero-subsidy to the county, while Medic One’s bid was a three-five year contract at $650,000 subsidy per year for the county, and Weakley County Ambulance Service with a three-five year contract at $300,000 subsidy per year for the county.

The committee’s recommendation Thursday will go before the full County Commission when it meets June 28.

The Weakley County Public Safety meeting is Thursday morning at 9:00 at the Weakley County Finance Department and Board of Education building in Dresden.