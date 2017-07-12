A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has started micro-surfacing along the Purchase Parkway through Fulton, Hickman and Graves County.

The micro-surfacing is taking place near the U.S. 51 Interchange at Fulton extending just over 19 miles to the 21 mile marker near Mayfield.

Transportation reports said micro-surfacing is a process of using asphalt, fine aggregate, emulsion and cement to seal the driving surface and improve traction.

The project was bid at a price of just over $2.98 million dollars and has a target completion date of September 30th.