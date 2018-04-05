The qualifying deadline has passed and several local contested races will be on the August election ballot in Obion County.

Following the noon deadline on Thursday, the Obion County Election Commission reported 10 contested General Election races.

In the race for County Mayor, incumbent Benny McGuire will be challenged by Obion County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Bowden and Samburg Mayor John Glessner.

In what is anticipated to be a race of strong interest, five candidates have filed to succeed retiring Sheriff Jerry Vastbinder.

On the ballot will be Independent candidates Kent Treece, John Davis and Darrell Davis, along with Republican Carl Jackson and Democrat Kenny Craig.

All are current for former members of the Obion County Sheriff’s Department.

In the race for Obion County Register of Deeds, to succeed the retiring Vickie Long, qualifying papers were received from Shelly Treece Long, Delilah Eaves and Cheryl Reddin.

In County Commission races:

In District 1, incumbents Donnie Braswell, Ralph Puckett and Andy Crocker will be joined on the ballot by John McMahan.

In District 2, the ballot will include incumbents Kenneth Barnes, Allen Nohsey and Dean Jowers, along with Freddie Preuett and Ryan Ellegood.

The District 3 race features incumbents Kenneth Blake Cheatham, Ricky Boyd and Danny Jowers, along with Rob Holman.

In District 5, incumbents Paul Albright and James Beasley will be joined by Al Hamilton and Jerry Lamastus.

In District 6, incumbents Terry Roberts and Donnie Walton will be on the ballot with Bradley Maunder, Eugene Hudgins and Stan Mitchell.

In District 7, Mike Daniel will be on the ballot with incumbents Jim Bondurant, Sam Sinclair Jr. and Steve Goodrich.

And in the race for Obion County School Board for District 6, incumbent Fritz Fussell will be challenged by Shawn Johnson.