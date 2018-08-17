The deadline passed Thursday for candidates to file to run in the November city elections.

In Dresden, Jeff Washburn is seeking re-election for mayor, and Gwin Anderson, Lyndal Dilday, and Sandra Klutts are seeking re-election as aldermen.

In Greenfield, Cindy McAdams is seeking re-election as mayor, Frank Gibson, Jan Johnson, Paul Richmond, Mark Galey, Bobby Morris, and Thomas Tancil, Jr. are running the four available aldermen seats.

In Martin, incumbent mayor Randy Brundige is being challenged by David Harrison, and for Martin Ward 1 alderman, Dale Kendall, Robert Nunley, Tony Prince, and Scott Robbins. Ward 2 alderman David Belote and Ward 3 alderman Terry Hankins are both seeking re-election.

In Sharon, Monroe Ary is seeking re-election as mayor, and for Sharon alderman-at-large, Don Edwards, James G. Roberts, and Ali Stalter are running for two aldermen seats.

And in McKenzie, Mayor Jill Holland will be unchallenged for her third term as mayor, and Bobby L. Young is unchallenged as he seeks the Ward 1 councilman’s seat.

The deadline for a candidate to withdraw their name from the ballot is Thursday, August 23.

