The deadline to apply for Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency hunts is this week.

Wednesday at midnight is the deadline to submit an entry to the Big Game Quota Hunts, along with the regular elk, youth elk and Wildlife Management youth hunts.

The WMA hunting instruction sheet lists locations and dates for each of the quota hunts, along with drawing rules and regulations.

Instruction sheets can be obtained and applications made for the hunts at any TWRA license agent, TWRA regional office or online at www.gooutdoortennessee.com.

Tennessee’s 10th gun elk hunt will be held October 13th thru the 19th, with seven individuals selected to participate.

Six of the participants will be selected through a computer drawing conducted by the TWRA, with a seventh participant chosen by a raffle conducted by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation.

