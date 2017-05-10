Murray State football coach Mitch Stewart released his teams football schedule for the upcoming season, which includes a meeting with the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner.

The Racers will open on August 31st at home against Kentucky Wesleyan, and follow that by a second straight home game against Central Arkansas.

The Racers will also host conference games against Austin Peay, Eastern Illinois, Eastern Kentucky and Tennessee Tech.

On the road, Murray State will play Missouri State on September 16th and Heisman winner Lamar Jackson and the Louisville Cardinals on September 30th.

The Racers will also travel for OVC play at UT-Martin, Jacksonville State and the final game of the season on November 18th at Southeast Missouri State.