Murray State basketball player Jonathan Stark has been honored as an Associated Press NCAA Division One All-American.

The Munford, Tennessee native was named this year’s Ohio Valley Conference “Player of the Year” and set a Murray State record with 100 made 3-point baskets.

Stark is the universities 16th All-American selection, that includes past greats as Isaiah Canaan, Cameron Payne, Jeff Martin and Bennie Purcell.

Popeye Jones is the only Racer in history to receive the All-American honors in two seasons.

Stark was also honored with his selection in Thursday night’s College Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships at the Final Four in San Antonio, Texas, which will be broadcast live to a national audience on ESPN.