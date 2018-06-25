A social media site has alleged racial discrimination toward an employee of the Obion County Highway Department in Union City.

The personal Facebook site of Josh Jones, alleges that a racist document was discovered by Jones brother and county employee, DeAndre Adams.

The Commercial Appeal reported the document, downloaded from the internet, was labeled at the top as “Racist Jokes” and was written as an “owners manual” for African-Americans.

In the report, Jones alleged his brother had received a variety of racist remarks during his years with the road department.

The alleged incidents recently became public after Adams reportedly discovered and photographed the racist manual, which he said was found in a filing cabinet at the Highway Department.

The Commercial Appeal said the document uses racial slurs dozens of times, and purports to be an owners manual for someone who bought a slave.

Adams attorney, Kathy Laughter Laizure of Memphis, confirmed Jones’ post, calling it “completely accurate”.

Ms. Laizure called the incident the most offensive situation she’s encountered with a client in about 15 years of practicing employment law.

An official at the law firm of Ms. Laizure told Thunderbolt News that she was unavailable for comment.

Obion County, County Attorney Steve Conley was out of town when the story became public, and was also unavailable for comment on the allegations.