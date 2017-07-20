The Fulton Railroaders will begin their opening round playoff series in the Ohio Valley Baseball League against Dubois County, Indiana.

The Railroaders ended regular season play with a record of (18-22), while the Bombers posted the leagues best season record at (29-11).

Game 1 of the best-of-three series will take place in Dubois County on Friday night, with the Railroaders to play their playoff home game on Saturday night at 7:05.

General admission tickets are $5 each, with a few remaining chair seats available for $8.

The Railroaders are hoping for a packed Lohaus Field stadium for their playoff game in the first series.