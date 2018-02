The local area has received a great deal of rainfall this month with more expected moving into the weekend.

National Weather Service Meteorologist William Churchill says warm air from the Gulf of Mexico is pushing large amounts of precipitation into the Kenn-Tenn area.

Churchill says flooding may occur with the possibility of thunderstorms later in the week.

According to the National Weather Service, Flooding is one of America’s most underrated killers, causing nearly 90 fatalities per year.