Funeral services will be held for Randall Crockett “R.C.” Senn, age 67, of Troy.

Services will be conducted at 2:00 on Saturday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in the Old Troy Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service on Saturday.