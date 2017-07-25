A crowd of people showed up Monday afternoon at the Obion County Public Library to see and hear Republican Gubernatorial candidate Randy Boyd.

Boyd met with those in attendance and then was introduced by county Mayor Benny McGuire.

During his speech about his campaign, Boyd touched on issues concerning education, jobs and broadband internet for all residents.

During a question session, Boyd was asked about the issue of healthcare for state residents.

Boyd began his day in Weakley County, making stops in Martin and Dresden, and also visited locations in Obion County.

He ended the day with a meeting at Boyettes restaurant in Tiptonville with a delegation of Lake County officials.