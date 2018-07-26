Republican gubernatorial candidate Randy Boyd will visit West Tennessee on Monday.

Boyd will meet with voters in six counties, including Obion, Dyer and Gibson County.

Boyd will start the day in Shebly County at 9:00, with a stop in Fayette County at 10:30.

Stops will include a 12:30 visit and lunch in Tipton County, followed by a 3:00 appearance in Dyersburg, a 5:00 at City Park in Milan, and a final appearance in Union City at Veterans Park at 7:15.

Reports indicate Boyd will talk about the I-69 Project during his stop in Union City.

