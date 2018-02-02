Reports indicate Tennessee Republican gubernatorial candidate Randy Boyd has raised more contributions than any other candidate in the field.

Boyd recently announced his year-end financial report, with more than $7.5 million dollars in contributions through the second reporting period.

The report also showed Boyd had received more than 3,000 contributions to his campaign, covering all 95 counties in the state.

As of this date, Boyd has raised $1.2 million dollars more than his closest competitor, and is the only candidate in the field to receive contributions from all 95 counties.

Boyd is the former Commissioner of Economic and Community Development for Governor Bill Haslam, and is the founder of his company “Radio Systems Incorporated”, which produces over 4,600 pet products and employees more than 700 people.