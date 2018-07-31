Republican gubernatorial candidate Randy Boyd made a campaign stop in Obion County on Monday evening.

Boyd held his rally at Veterans Park in Union City, where he spoke to those in attendance about issues he will address if elected Governor of the state.

Boyd highlighted the completion of the I-69 project in Obion County, rail access for the Cates Landing Riverport in Tiptonville, and educational and job opportunities for state veterans and their families.

(photos by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/ 105.7 WQAK)

