A Troy man has been arrested on a charge of rape.

52 year old Micheal Eugene Rhodes was arrested over the weekend by Troy police and taken to the Obion County Jail.

Police Chief Sammy Snead told Thunderbolt News that an investigation is still ongoing in the case, and said the victim in the case was an adult.

Due to the investigation, Chief Snead said additional information could not be released at this time.

Rhodes was scheduled for arraignment in front of General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith Monday afternoon.