Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch has been named by Governor Bill Haslam to be the new director of the TBI.

In a news release Monday, Haslam’s office said Rausch will become director effective June 25.

Rausch has served as Knoxville’s police chief since 2011 and oversees more than 500 employees, including about 400 sworn officers. He joined the department in 1993 and rose through the ranks.

A U.S. Army veteran, Rausch served in the Military Police Corps from 1986 to 1990.

Haslam picked Rausch over two other finalists: TBI Acting Director Jason Locke and Tennessee Board of Parole member Tim Gobble.

Former TBI Director Mark Gwyn retired last month after three decades with the agency.

Meanwhile, an outside review is underway into allegations against Acting Director Jason Locke.

TBI spokesman Josh DeVine said in a statement, that the TBI has been made aware of, and takes seriously, the accusations involving Locke.

The governor’s office produced emails that Haslam received Friday from Locke’s wife, Kim Locke, about her husband, alleging he used taxpayer money to carry on an affair with another state official from November 2016 through July 2017.

Haslam spokeswoman Jennifer Donnals says the governor has asked the Department of Safety and Comptroller’s Office to follow up.