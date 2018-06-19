Governor Bill Haslam has announced the appointment of David Rausch as director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The 55 year old Rausch has served as chief of police for the Knoxville Police Department since 2011, overseeing an agency of more than 500 employees, including some 400 sworn police officers.

He was named the 2017 “Chief of the Year” by the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police, and is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy.

Rausch is a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Military Police Corps from 1986-1990.

He earned a master of science degree in justice administration and a bachelor of arts degree in political science from the University of Louisville.

Rausch will become the TBI Director effective Monday.