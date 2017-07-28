Weakley County businessman and realtor Wendell Alexander has died at the age 82. Mr. Alexander suffered from heart problems and died early Friday morning at his home in Dresden.

Mr. Alexander owned and operated Wendell Alexander Realty in Dresden and was a successful pure bred Angus cattle farmer.

He served multiple terms on the Tennessee Real Estate Commission and was one of the first licensed Real Estate appraisers in Tennessee.

He also served as Weakley County Chamber President in 2001 and was Weakley County’s second Weakley Countian of the year in 2003.

He is survived by his wife Shirley Alexander and daughter Lisa Alexander, grandchildren including Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum, Alex Bynun, Cody Cunningham, Joseph Permenter, Steven Permenter, William Permenter II and Winston Permenter.

Murphy Funeral is in charge of arrangement