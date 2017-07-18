Obion County Central football coach Paul Decker said this year could be the season of success in Troy.

Coach Decker said an experienced, talented group of players are back on the field for the Rebels, with hopes of turning around last years (1-9) record.

The Rebels averaged 23.5 points per game last season, but seven times allowed their opponent to score more than 40 points.

Coach Decker said it was hopeful that a change in defense, along with the experience, will make a difference in play on the field.

Coach Decker said the Rebels will take part in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes 7-on-7 and Big Man Challenge in Jackson Wednesday night, and will host a three way scrimmage with South Fulton and Bruceton next week.

The opening game of the year for Obion County Central will be on the road at Decatur County Riverside on August 18th.