A large crowd of friends and family attended a reception Wednesday afternoon for retiring Obion County Extension Director Tim Smith.

The event at Center Point included many from whom he worked with for many years in the field of agriculture, 4-H and the Obion County Fair.

Matt Fennell, who is the West Tennessee Field Director for Farm Bureau, said there will be big shoes to fill when Smith leaves the position.

Jim McKee, of Lexington, who is the retired District Supervisor for West Tennessee, said Smith was an asset in many different areas of Extension work.

Smith will end his tenure as the Obion County Extension Director on March 31st.