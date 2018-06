The Union City Police Department will be honoring a longtime member of their force Friday.

Lt. Andy Gibson will serve his last day with the department, after almost 40 years in law enforcement in Union City.

Police Chief Perry Barfield said a retirement reception will take place from 1:00 until 4:00, at the new Police Department on Harrison Street.

Lt. Gibson came to Union City as a patrol officer in 1976, after working in campus safety and security at UT-Martin.