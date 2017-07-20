Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam, and Labor and Workforce Commissioner Burns Phillips, announced the lowest unemployment rate in state history on Thursday.

The report for June showed Tennessee’s jobless rate at 3.6-percent, which surpassed the previous record low of 3.7-percent in the year 2000.

To go along with the record, the jobless rate in Tennessee had not dipped below 4-percent since February of 2001.

Governor Haslam called the jobless rate “statewide history”, and said the policies put into place with the help of the General Assembly have allowed businesses to have a choice on where to grow and expand.

Over the past year, Tennessee has led the nation in a decrease in those without work, falling from a 4.6-percent rate in June of 2016, to the state record last month of 3.6-percent.