A recycle trailer is parked in downtown Martin adjacent to Festival Park for local residents to bring recycle materials including cardboard, cereal boxes, paper, steel, scrap metal, aluminum cans, drink bottles and the like.

Community Development Director Brad Thompson said those who want to pick up litter in Martin can come by the Martin City Hall and get bags, gloves and safety vests.

This evening prior to the Community Concert special can also bring recyclable materials to the Festival Park from 5 til 7 prior to the Martin Community Band’s Concert