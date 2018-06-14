Union City High School has promoted girl’s assistant basketball coach Chuck Reedy to the head coaching position.

The move comes following the dismissal of former head coach Eddie Suiter this week.

School principal and athletic director Jacob Cross said Reedy brings passion to the game, and is a person who loves the game of basketball and cares about the kids.

To fill the vacant assistant coaching position, Cross said Page McMillan, the wife of UT-Martin women’s basketball coach Kevin McMillan, will assume the duties.