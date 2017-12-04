One day after New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo benched starting quarterback Eli Manning, he and General Manager Jerry Reese have been fired.

The Giants are (2-10) this season, and a firestorm erupted after the decision to bench Manning, ending a 210 game starting streak that was the second longest in NFL history.

Reese is a former Tiptonville native who played his high school football for the Lake County Falcons, with his team winning the state Class-A championship in 1980.

Reese went on to play college football at UT-Martin, and even served at the school as an assistant coach.

He took over the Giants General Managers position in 2007, and was part of Super Bowl wins in 2007 and 2011.