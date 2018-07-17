Gas prices in Tennessee are two-cents higher than a week ago after reports surfaced of seven gulf coast refineries dealing with various operational issues.

Among those, the Motiva refinery – the largest in the country – suffered a mechanical outage to one of their catalytic crackers.

The outage will likely cause reduced output from the plant, and may not be resolved until August.

Locally, gas prices are around $2.68 in Martin, $2.62 in Union City, $2.48 in Paris, and $2.65 in Mayfield, KY.

The Tennessee average of $2.63 is 10 cents less than this year’s high, yet remains 61 cents higher than this time last year.

