Tournament and school officials have agreed to postpone Saturday nights semifinal Region 7-a girls basketball tournament games.

The games are being postponed because of the threat of heavy rain and potential flooding.

Region 7-A revised

Monday: Girls semifinals

6:00 Gibson Co. vs Greenfield

7:30 Gleason vs Dresden

Tuesday: Boys Semifinals

6:00 Middleton vs Bradford

7:30 Humboldt vs Peabody

Wednesday: 7:00 Girls Championship

Thursday: 7:00 Boys Championship