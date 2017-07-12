Staff members in South Fulton are getting ready for students to return to class.

Principal Kim Jackson told Thunderbolt News that three events are now planned to get students registered and acquainted with their classes.

Ms. Jackson said the first date will be next week for new students to the system.

Following the new student registration, Ms. Jackson said class schedules and an orientation will take place the last week of the month.

The first day for students to attend classes in the Obion County School System will be on Tuesday, August 1st.