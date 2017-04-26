Kentucky State Police, at Post 1 in Mayfield, say an investigation is still ongoing into the discovery of human remains and a female body in Trigg County.

The remains were first discovered Tuesday morning near Oak Grove Church Road, which were later identified as a skull.

A female body was then located in a wooded area during the overnight night hours, which is believed to be related to the human remains discovered earlier.

All of the evidence was turned over to the Trigg County Coroner, and has been taken to the Medical Examiners Office in Madisonville for autopsy.

State Police say the autopsy can determine if the two findings are related, along with providing additional details such as the cause of death and the date of death.