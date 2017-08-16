The remains of a Tennessee soldier killed in World War II have been returned back to the state.

20 year old U.S. Army Staff Sergeant William Turner, of Nashville, was killed on December 13th of 1943, along with five other American “Hell’s Fury” crew members, when their B-26 aircrafts received artillery fire on mission from Essex, England to Amsterdam.

In 2007, the crash site was excavated by an Army recovery and identification unit, with DNA evidence identifying the remains of Sgt. Turner.

His remains were returned to Nashville yesterday, with Governor Bill Haslam saying he was grateful that “one of the bravest American heroes to fight for the country in World War II will be laid to rest on Tennessee soil.”

The Governor has declared a statewide “day of mourning” on August 22nd, with flags to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset, in honor of Sgt. Turner’s graveside service at the Nashville National Cemetery.